COVID-19: HKPR reports 40 new cases, outbreak at Bobcaygeon long-term care over weekend

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the weekend, according to an update released on Monday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 1:25 p.m. reported case data as set out below.

Deaths: 104 — unchanged since March 11 when a death was reported. Also on March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting. The health unit says the four deaths have been identified as “unrelated to COVID-19.” Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 40 since March 11 — 14 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 95 — down from 106 reported on March 11. Among the 95 active cases are 55 in the Kawarthas, 38 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Five cases are in hospital — down by one since March 11. There are no cases receiving care in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 188 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 98 in the Kawarthas, 81 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two patients as of noon Monday (unchanged) with none identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,327 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending, with 3,637 in the Kawarthas, 3,271 in Northumberland County and 416 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,141 — an additional 49 since March 11. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and includes:

Eligible residents (age five and older) : 85.4 per cent with one dose; 82.5 per cent with two doses.

: 85.4 per cent with one dose; 82.5 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older) : 88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 60.7 per cent with three doses.

: 88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 60.7 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,027 first doses; 152,343 second doses and 99,045 third doses

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for eligible residents for first, second or booster doses at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays until March 19. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was declared on Sunday at Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Case details were not immediately available. Global News Peterborough has reached out to Sienna Living, which owns the home, for information.

There are two other active outbreaks (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March 2.

in Lindsay: Declared March 2. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 10 reported 49 active cases among inmates (most recent data) — up from 44 reported on March 9. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

