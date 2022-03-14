Bighill named Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ “good guy”

Send this page to someone via email

A veteran Winnipeg Blue Bomber has won the team’s annual Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award.

The prize, which acknowledges a player with “excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room, and shows outstanding effort in the community”, has gone to linebacker Adam Bighill, who won two Grey Cups in blue and gold and has seen multiple all-star and Outstanding Defensive Player honours over his career.

“Since being in Winnipeg we’ve been able to find some excellent causes and this is just a way for me to give back. I really do enjoy it." 2021 Ed Kotowich Award winner @Bighill44 » https://t.co/W91POvs5r1#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/QilCsSzOzE — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) March 14, 2022

The award is named for 1950s-60s Bombers star Ed Kotowich, who also served as a St. Boniface alderman in the late ’60s and was notable for his community work.

Bighill, a year-round Winnipegger, has also been active off-field, due to his involvement with charities like Special Olympics Manitoba, Operation Smile Canada, and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

