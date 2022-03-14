Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bighill named Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ “good guy”

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 12:53 pm

A veteran Winnipeg Blue Bomber has won the team’s annual Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award.

The prize, which acknowledges a player with “excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room, and shows outstanding effort in the community”, has gone to linebacker Adam Bighill, who won two Grey Cups in blue and gold and has seen multiple all-star and Outstanding Defensive Player honours over his career.

Read more: Blue Bomber Adam Bighill calls out Wendy Williams on Twitter over TV host’s actions

Story continues below advertisement

The award is named for 1950s-60s Bombers star Ed Kotowich, who also served as a St. Boniface alderman in the late ’60s and was notable for his community work.

Trending Stories

Bighill, a year-round Winnipegger, has also been active off-field, due to his involvement with charities like Special Olympics Manitoba, Operation Smile Canada, and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project' Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project
Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project – Feb 25, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagFootball tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagAdam Bighill tagEd Kotowich tagGood Guy Award tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers