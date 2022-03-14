Suspect of indecent exposure in Guelph dog park sought by police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating a man for indecent exposure in a park in the southern end of the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was waking her dog in the off-leash area of Preservation Park when her pooch approached a man leaning against a tree.

She then called out to the man to warn him of the dog’s approach when she realized he was masturbating. He then took off into the forest.

Police are describing the suspect as being, 5’8” to 5’10” tall with a thin to medium build. He was said to be dressed in a short black bomber-style jacket with a fur-lined hood and black pants with a belt.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7462, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).