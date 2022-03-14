Menu

Crime

Suspect of indecent exposure in Guelph dog park sought by police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 10:43 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say they are investigating after a man was spotted allegedly masturbating in a park in the southern end of the city on Sunday afternoon. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are investigating a man for indecent exposure in a park in the southern end of the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a woman was waking her dog in the off-leash area of Preservation Park when her pooch approached a man leaning against a tree.

Read more: Guelph woman defrauded employer out of $100,000: police

She then called out to the man to warn him of the dog’s approach when she realized he was masturbating. He then took off into the forest.

Trending Stories

Police are describing the suspect as being, 5’8” to 5’10” tall with a thin to medium build. He was said to be dressed in a short black bomber-style jacket with a fur-lined hood and black pants with a belt.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man fires pellet gun at officers investigating car crash he was in: Guelph police

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-824-1212, ext. 7462, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

