Man fires pellet gun at officers investigating car crash he was in: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 25-year-old man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly firing a pellet gun from a roof at officers investigating a crash downtown he was involved in early Friday.

In a news release, police said officers were investigating a crash at around 3 a.m. near Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road.

As one of the officers spoke with a tow truck driver, they heard what sounded like several shots from a pellet gun, police said.

“A witness noticed a male standing on the roof of a nearby building holding what appeared to be a firearm,” police said.

“More officers responded to the area and minutes later located a male climbing down an electrical pole holding a firearm, later determined to be an Airsoft 6 mm pellet gun.”

Officers arrested the man at gunpoint, but no injuries were reported.

Police added that the man arrested was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash, but ran away before police arrived.

A 25-year-old man faces several charges including assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, careless use of a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.