Hailey Bieber released from hospital after blood clot found in brain

Hailey Bieber, model and wife of Justin Bieber, is recovering at home after being hospitalized for a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey, 25, shared her health scare in an Instagram story with fans.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote.

She said that doctors found a “very small blood clot” that caused a lack of oxygen to her brain, adding that “my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

She described it as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through.”

Shortly following the medical emergency, Justin posted a photo of he and his wife, writing “Can’t keep this one down,” in reference to the model’s recovery.

Via an interview with ABC News, Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency medicine physician, said he believes Bieber suffered from a transient ischemic attack (or TIA), also known as a “mini-stroke.”

These kinds of strokes occur “when blood supply is temporarily reduced,” according to Sutton. “And that can cause symptoms lasting anywhere from minutes to up to 24 hours.”

According to the Canadian public health service, strokes are the third leading cause of death and “tenth largest contributor to disability-adjusted years (the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death).”

Strokes generally affect older adults, which makes Bieber’s case unusual. About 10 per cent of Canadians over 65 have experienced a stroke in their lifetime.

Bieber’s hospitalization comes a month after her husband Justin, 28, had to postpone multiple dates for his Justice World Tour after contracting COVID-19.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

Common symptoms of strokes include loss of feeling — typically on one side of the body, muscle weakness, confusion, visual impairment, headache, difficulty communicating, and vertigo. If you think you may be having a stroke, call 911 immediately.