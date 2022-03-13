Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

William Hurt, acclaimed actor, dead at 71: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 13, 2022 5:34 pm
William Hurt, pictured in 2014. View image in full screen
William Hurt, pictured in 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in movies such as Kiss of the Spider Woman and Broadcast News, died on Sunday at the age of 71, according to Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” the actor’s son, Will, posted in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Trending Stories

Variety confirmed the death with Hurt’s friend, Gerry Byrne.

— More to come.

© 2022 Reuters
William Hurt taghow old was william hurt tagwho is william hurt tagwilliam hurt actor tagwilliam hurt dead tagwilliam hurt dead 71 tagwilliam hurt death tagwilliam hurt obituary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers