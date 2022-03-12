Menu

Canada

Peter MacKay says he will not seek Conservative leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2022 9:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservative leadership race heats up with more candidates entering' Conservative leadership race heats up with more candidates entering
WATCH: Conservative leadership race heats up with more candidates entering

Peter MacKay says he will not seek the leadership of the Conservative party when one is chosen this September.

MacKay announced the news in a video message posted to social media on Saturday, saying he came to the decision after consulting with friends, colleagues and family.

The cabinet minister in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government placed second to former leader Erin O’Toole in 2020 and noted in the video that he’s still paying off debt from that contest.

Read more: Peter MacKay says he will not run in next federal election after losing CPC leadership race

MacKay was also leader of the Progressive Conservatives when the party merged with the Canadian Alliance to form the Conservative Party of Canada.

Four candidates are in the race so far: Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, former 2020 leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis, Independent Ontario MPP Roman Barber and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

MacKay says he will continue to support interim leader Candice Bergen and will also support the eventual winner of the leadership vote.

