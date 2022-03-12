Menu

Canada

B.C. clocks move forward Sunday as Daylight Saving Time stubbornly persists

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'When will B.C. stop changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time?' When will B.C. stop changing clocks for Daylight Saving Time?
Premier John Horgan said Friday he hoped British Columbia would be finished with Daylight Saving Time after legislation passed three years ago, but the province is waiting on Washington, Oregon and California to pass similar legislation so that the west coast stays aligned.

British Columbians will potentially lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning, as clocks in the province “spring forward” for the annual Daylight Saving Time (DST) change.

The annual time change has been the subject of much debate in recent years. The B.C. government passed legislation in 2019 pledging to end the practice.

Read more: Spring forward: Daylight time to kick in Sunday for most Canadians

Premier John Horgan now says international politics are the reason that legislation hasn’t been implemented.

Click to play video: 'How to adjust to Daylight Saving Time with kids' How to adjust to Daylight Saving Time with kids
How to adjust to Daylight Saving Time with kids

“I had hoped this was the last time three years ago when we passed legislation, but at the time when we talked to British Columbians we heard loud and clear — not just from the business community — but from British Columbians, that it made sense to be aligned with our southern neighbours in Washington, Oregon and California,” Horgan told reporters Friday.

“All three of those states have made commitments to move in that direction.”

Yukon has already moved to permanent Daylight Saving Time. Washington and Oregon, along with 17 other U.S. states, have passed legislation similar to British Columbia’s.

However, under U.S. law, states need the approval of congress before the time change can be enacted.

Read more: Daylight saving time 2022: When does it start, when does it end and why is it here?

Horgan said Friday he had renewed hopes that federal approval could be secured, with Washington state Senator Patty Murray co-sponsoring a bill pushing the concept.

Similar attempts were made in congress in 2018 and 2019.

In the interim, fire departments around the province continue to encourage British Columbians to use the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time as an opportunity to check the batteries in their smoke alarms.

Click to play video: 'How daylight savings time impacts our brains' How daylight savings time impacts our brains
How daylight savings time impacts our brains

 

