B.C. clocks move forward Sunday as Daylight Saving Time stubbornly persists

British Columbians will potentially lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning, as clocks in the province “spring forward” for the annual Daylight Saving Time (DST) change.

The annual time change has been the subject of much debate in recent years. The B.C. government passed legislation in 2019 pledging to end the practice.

Premier John Horgan now says international politics are the reason that legislation hasn’t been implemented.

“I had hoped this was the last time three years ago when we passed legislation, but at the time when we talked to British Columbians we heard loud and clear — not just from the business community — but from British Columbians, that it made sense to be aligned with our southern neighbours in Washington, Oregon and California,” Horgan told reporters Friday.

“All three of those states have made commitments to move in that direction.”

Yukon has already moved to permanent Daylight Saving Time. Washington and Oregon, along with 17 other U.S. states, have passed legislation similar to British Columbia’s.

However, under U.S. law, states need the approval of congress before the time change can be enacted.

Horgan said Friday he had renewed hopes that federal approval could be secured, with Washington state Senator Patty Murray co-sponsoring a bill pushing the concept.

Similar attempts were made in congress in 2018 and 2019.

In the interim, fire departments around the province continue to encourage British Columbians to use the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time as an opportunity to check the batteries in their smoke alarms.

