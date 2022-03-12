Edmonton Oilers Josh Archibald to make season debut vs. Lightning

Send this page to someone via email

Josh Archibald will play his first game since May 23 Saturday night when his Edmonton Oilers host the Tampa Bay Lightning. (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).

Archibald hadn’t been able to play while he recovered from myocarditis. In short, it’s a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle.

“Feel great. Ready to go. Excited to be back,” said Archibald after Saturday’s morning skate.

“I’m just looking to bring some energy. If I get out on the PK, I’m looking to help that out, bring some energy and some toughness out there.”

“He skates really well. He gets in on the forecheck. He’s a good penalty killer,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

“It’s great to see him back, to have him back in the road. It’s been a long road back for him and a lot of highs-and-lows,” added defenceman Tyson Barrie, who will also take to the ice after missing three games with an injury.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Hyman

Foegele – Shore – Ryan

Archibald – Malone – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Broberg – Barrie

Koskinen

