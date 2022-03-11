Gary Trent Jr. scores 42 points, Raptors hold off Suns

Send this page to someone via email

PHOENIX (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points and the Toronto Raptors held off the Phoenix Suns, beating the NBA’s leading team 117-112 on Friday night.

Trent was 8 from 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 from the floor. He fell just short of his career high of 44 points set last season. He also had eight rebounds.

Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, and Scottie Barnes had 15 points.

The Raptors improved to 36-30, winning two straight after dropping three in a row. That coincides with the return of Fred VanVleet, who missed five games with a knee injury. VanVleet had 10 points and eight rebounds Friday.

Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, and Devin Booker had 22. Booker missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute and was held to three points in the fourth quarter.

Mikael Bridges scored 18 points for Phoenix, DeAndre Ayton had 16 and Jae Crowder 13. The Suns fell to 53-14.

Toronto opened up a 96-82 lead through three quarters. But the Suns rallied with a 20-6 run to tie it at 102 with 4:36 remaining.

With 3:27 left in the third quarter, Booker fouled Precious Achiuwa on a drive to the basket. Booker was assessed a flagrant foul (penalty one). Achiuwa made two free throws and Fred VanVleet made a 3-pointer to give Toronto its biggest lead to that point at 83-71. The Raptors led by 16 in the period.

SUNS ON THE MEND

Suns point guard Chris Paul (right thumb fracture) continued to practice shooting before the game Friday.

“It’s awesome, but it’s just part of the normal progression for that kind of injury,” coach Monty Williams said. “We’re happy about it but you have to temper it until he’s able to get to 1-on-1, 3-on-3, 5-on-5, which is hard to do with where we are in the season.”

Paul was injured before the All-Star break and is expected to miss another month or so. While Paul is eager to return, Williams says he isn’t concerned that his point guard will try to come back too soon.

“I don’t (worry) because I know how diligent he is about his body. Anytime a guy wants to play I don’t mess with him. (Laughs) It’s when guys don’t want to play that’s (a problem). Our guys love to play.”

Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) continues to improve, Williams said.

Malachi Flynn (left hamstring strain) and OG Anunoby (fractured finger) remain sidelined for the Raptors.

TIP-INS

Suns C Bismack Biyombo is donating his 2021-22 salary to build a hospital in his native Congo to honor his father, who died of COVID-19 in August.

Biyombo was unsigned this season until joining the Suns in January. He has a one-year, $1.4 million contract. The 11-year veteran, through the foundation that bears his name, donated $1 million in medical supplies to the Congo two years ago for supplies to fight COVID-19.

NEXT

Raptors: At Denver on Saturday night.

Suns: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night