Calgary police on scene investigating shooting in southwest neighbourhood

Calgary police were called to the scene of a southwest neighbourhood after gunshots were heard.
Police arrived to the 10,000 block of Brackenridge Road S.W. in Braeside to find evidence of a shooting. But so far no injuries have been reported to police.
Investigators are at the scene, with part of an alley cordoned off.
Officers are also checking on the welfare of the surrounding neighbours.
Neighbours told Global News they heard shots in the mid-afternoon, with one person saying the shots were very rapid in sequence and they had never heard anything like it in the area.
–More to come…
