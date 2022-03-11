Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary police on scene investigating shooting in southwest neighbourhood

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 6:39 pm
Calgary police are on the scene in Braeside after officers discovered the scene of an apparent shooting, on March 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are on the scene in Braeside after officers discovered the scene of an apparent shooting, on March 11, 2021. Global News

Calgary police were called to the scene of a southwest neighbourhood after gunshots were heard.

Police arrived to the 10,000 block of Brackenridge Road S.W. in Braeside to find evidence of a shooting. But so far no injuries have been reported to police.

Investigators are at the scene, with part of an alley cordoned off.

Officers are also checking on the welfare of the surrounding neighbours.

Neighbours told Global News they heard shots in the mid-afternoon, with one person saying the shots were very rapid in sequence and they had never heard anything like it in the area.

Calgary police are on the scene in Braeside after officers discovered the scene of an apparent shooting, on March 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Pylons mark evidence as Calgary police remain on the scene in Braeside after officers discovered the scene of an apparent shooting, on March 11, 2021. Global News

–More to come…

