Team Gunnlaugson eliminated to extend Manitoba’s Brier drought

Manitoba’s Brier drought will extend to 11 years after both of the province’s entries were knocked out of contention on Friday.

Team Wild Card 3’s Jason Gunnlaugson was eliminated in the first game of the playoffs. Team Canada’s Brendan Bottcher defeated Gunnlaugson 7-3. Bottcher scored a three-ender in the fourth end, and stole a single point in the seventh to secure the victory.

Gunnlaugson missed a critical double takeout attempt in the fourth end to leave Bottcher a draw for three as Team Canada took the lead for good.

Bottcher advances to face Brad Gushue in the Friday night draw where a spot in the 1-vs-2 Page Playoff game will be on the line. Saskatchewan’s Colton Flasch will face Alberta’s Kevin Koe in the other matchup.

Team Manitoba’s Mike McEwen was eliminated earlier on Friday with a 9-3 loss to Gunnlaugson in an all-Manitoba tiebreaker.

A Manitoba-based team hasn’t won the Brier since Jeff Stoughton in 2011. The 11-year Brier drought matches the provinces longest ever dry spell in the nearly 100 year history of the bonspiel.

Manitoba also went 11 years without a Brier champion from 2000-2010.

Manitoba has won the Canadian men’s curling championship 27 times, which is just shy of Alberta’s record of 29 national men’s titles.

