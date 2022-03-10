Menu

Sports

Gushue clinches top spot in pool at Brier with extra-end win over Gunnlaugson

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 5:00 pm

Brad Gushue clinched first place in Pool B at the Tim Hortons Brier with an extra-end 6-5 win over Jason Gunnlaugson on Thursday.

The win improved Gushue’s record to 7-0 with just one draw remaining for Pool B teams.

Gushue’s Wild Card One team trailed Gunnlaugson’s Wild Card Three squad 4-3 after eight ends. But Gushue, who won a bronze medal at last month’s Beijing Olympics, scored two in the ninth to take the lead.

Read more: Brier Pool B race tight as round robin nears end

Gunnlaugson scored one in the 10th after a measurement, but Gushue had the hammer in the extra end and made it count.

Gunnlaugson wrapped up the round robin with a 5-3 record and had to wait until after Thursday’s final draw to learn his playoff fate.

Two other teams in the playoff hunt posted wins in the morning draw, with Manitoba’s Mike McEwen defeating Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 7-3 and British Columbia’s Brent Pierce cruising to a 9-2 victory over Nunavut’s Peter Mackey.

Brier – Pool B Standings

Wild Card #1 (Gushue) 7-0

Manitoba (McEwen) 5-2

Northern Ontario (Jacobs) 5-2

Wild Card #3 (Gunnlaugson) 5-3

British Columbia (Pierce) 4-3

Quebec (Fournier) 3-4

Nova Scotia (Flemming) 3-4

Nunavut (Mackey) 0-7

Northwest Territories (Koe) 0-7

