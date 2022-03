Some Ontario post-secondary schools to keep mask mandates in place beyond March 21

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Ontario’s post-secondary institutions are opting to keep mask mandates in place, even after the provincial rules lift.

Mohawk College, Western University and the University of Waterloo have all said they plan to require students wear masks for the rest of the winter term.

That’s in spite of the fact that the provincial government has said mask mandates can be dropped after March 21, citing steady or improving COVID-19 indicators.

The three schools are also keeping vaccination requirements in place.

Western University — based in London, Ont. — notes that there are many places on campus where it’s not possible to keep a physical distance, so requiring masks is the safest option.

The schools say they want to minimize the chance of disruption to classes.