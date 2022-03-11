Menu

Education

Some Ontario post-secondary schools to keep mask mandates in place beyond March 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls increase for data to back-up Ontario’s decision to drop mask mandates' Calls increase for data to back-up Ontario’s decision to drop mask mandates
WATCH ABOVE: Calls increase for data to back-up Ontario’s decision to drop mask mandates. Matthew Bingley reports.

Some of Ontario’s post-secondary institutions are opting to keep mask mandates in place, even after the provincial rules lift.

Mohawk College, Western University and the University of Waterloo have all said they plan to require students wear masks for the rest of the winter term.

That’s in spite of the fact that the provincial government has said mask mandates can be dropped after March 21, citing steady or improving COVID-19 indicators.

The three schools are also keeping vaccination requirements in place.

Read more: School boards ‘expected’ to follow province in lifting mask mandate: Ontario government

Western University — based in London, Ont. — notes that there are many places on campus where it’s not possible to keep a physical distance, so requiring masks is the safest option.

The schools say they want to minimize the chance of disruption to classes.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
