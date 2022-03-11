OPP ask for public’s help in 3-year-old killing of Kitchener man whose body was found in Oshawa

Provincial police in Wellington County have issued an appeal to the public for information in connection with the Jason John Brown killing as we approach the three-year anniversary of the Kitchener man’s death.

“We’re looking to use this anniversary to hopefully compel someone that may have witnessed something or maybe even didn’t realize they witnessed something to contact us,” Const. Joshua Cunningham said.

Police said they were called to a home on Jessie Street in Harriston, Ont., on March 12, 2019 for a report that Brown had gone missing.

A day later, OPP were contacted by Durham Regional Police with the news that Brown’s body was located on the side of the road near Stevenson Road North and Raglan Road West in Oshawa.

Durham police said the body had been found by a City of Oshawa employee at around 8:10 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have been at the cemetery on Jesse Street in Harriston at around 6:30 p.m. on the day of Brown’s disappearance to try and recall whether they saw anything unusual that day.

“That was near the point where witnesses had last reported seeing him,” Cunningham said.

“We’re using that as kind of a starting point of where the physical events may have started.”

He said investigators believe there may have been people at the cemetery who may have seen something that could help with the investigation.

“As you know, with the cemeteries being a well-travelled place in society, was there somebody or people in that area?” Cunningham asked.

“Investigators believe that there may have been, and we’re trying to reach out to those people that may have been in the area and may have seen something.”