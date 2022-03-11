Red Deer RCMP member charged in on-duty incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Mountie from the Red Deer detachment has been charged after an internal Alberta RCMP review into a man being injured in a police cell.

Police say the man was arrested in May 2020 on outstanding warrants and for breach of release conditions related to earlier criminal matters.

Police say he was uncooperative and when officers tried to take him to be fingerprinted, a physical altercation occurred in which the man was injured.

Constable Vincent Beaudoin-Turcotte has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and is to appear in Red Deer provincial court in April.