Crime

Red Deer RCMP member charged in on-duty incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2022 12:58 pm
Image of the side of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A Mountie from the Red Deer detachment has been charged after an internal Alberta RCMP review into a man being injured in a police cell.

Police say the man was arrested in May 2020 on outstanding warrants and for breach of release conditions related to earlier criminal matters.

Police say he was uncooperative and when officers tried to take him to be fingerprinted, a physical altercation occurred in which the man was injured.

Constable Vincent Beaudoin-Turcotte has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and is to appear in Red Deer provincial court in April.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
