Canada

Disappearance of Matthew Simon Harrie added to N.S. major unsolved crimes program

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 12:56 pm
Matthew Simon Harrie has been missing since September 2020. View image in full screen
Matthew Simon Harrie has been missing since September 2020. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

The disappearance of Matthew Simon Harrie, who has been missing since 2020, has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

In a release, the province’s Department of Justice said the government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his disappearance.

Harrie, who was 35 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen outside his home in Wittenburg, Colchester County, on Sept. 20, 2020.

“He has not been seen by family or friends since that time and has not had contact with anyone, including his parents, who he spoke with regularly,” the release said.

The RCMP initiated a missing persons investigation on Sept. 26 of that year after family members had no contact with him for several weeks.

The release said investigators believe people have information that could result in locating Harrie.

“When a loved one goes missing, it has ripple effects throughout the community,” said Justice Minister Brad Johns in the release.  “I urge you to come forward if you think you have information that might help solve this missing person case.”

Trending Stories

Harrie ‘likely deceased,’ police say

In a statement, Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said police believe Harrie is “likely deceased, however we do not have information to confirm whether or not foul play is involved.”

“It is not uncommon for missing persons investigations to be added to the Nova Scotia Major Rewards Program, as there are a number of other missing persons investigations that are part of the program,” he said.

Marshall said to date, investigators conducted a number of ground and air searches for Harrie, but they have all been unsuccessful. He said the investigation into his disappearance remains active.

“Investigators continue to gather information and evidence related to Matthew’s disappearance and they continue to follow up on tips as they come in,” he said.

“The RCMP hopes that with Matthew’s case being added to the Nova Scotia Major Rewards Program, that it may prompt someone with information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.”

People with information about Harrie should contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program at 1-888-710-9090.

