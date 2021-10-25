Police continue to investigate Edward William Phalen homicide 10 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Today marks 10 years since a father of four was killed in Trenton, N.S. as police continue to investigate the killing.

On Oct. 25, 2011, Edward William Phalen was shot outside of a home on Mechanic St. in Trenton.

The RCMP said he was the victim of a homicide.

“He must have met somebody in the yard here, because they had their confrontation right here I guess,” Darrell Buell, a relative of Phalen’s wife Veronica, told Global News about the homicide in 2011.

“There was just two loud bangs,” he added.

Buell also said Veronica, the victim’s wife, was putting their four children to bed when her husband was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said in a release on Monday their investigation has revealed the victim left his home to go to a nearby convenience store around 7:45 p.m. the evening he was killed.

1:50 Men arrested in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri Men arrested in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri

When the victim returned home, police said he was shot and killed by a person, or people, waiting for him.

Police believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and charges.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Edward William Phalen. The Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Advertisement