Crime

Police continue to investigate Edward William Phalen homicide 10 years later

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 8:28 am
On Oct. 25, 2011, Edward William Phalen was shot outside of a home on Mechanic St. in Trenton. View image in full screen
On Oct. 25, 2011, Edward William Phalen was shot outside of a home on Mechanic St. in Trenton. Nova Scotia/Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes

Today marks 10 years since a father of four was killed in Trenton, N.S. as police continue to investigate the killing.

On Oct. 25, 2011, Edward William Phalen was shot outside of a home on Mechanic St. in Trenton.

The RCMP said he was the victim of a homicide.

“He must have met somebody in the yard here, because they had their confrontation right here I guess,” Darrell Buell, a relative of Phalen’s wife Veronica, told Global News about the homicide in 2011.

“There was just two loud bangs,” he added.

Read more: Father of four killed in Trenton, N.S. shooting

Buell also said Veronica, the victim’s wife, was putting their four children to bed when her husband was killed.

The RCMP said in a release on Monday their investigation has revealed the victim left his home to go to a nearby convenience store around 7:45 p.m. the evening he was killed.

When the victim returned home, police said he was shot and killed by a person, or people, waiting for him.

Police believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and charges.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Edward William Phalen. The Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

