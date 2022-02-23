Joseph Beals’ unsolved homicide added to rewards for major unsolved crimes program

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information in the homicide of Joseph (JoJo) Beals, who died last February after a shooting.

On Feb. 20, 2021, police responded to a vehicle accident on Mount Edward Road in Dartmouth.

Investigators said at the time that the driver of the vehicle had been shot, which caused the collision.

The victim, identified as Beals, was taken to hospital where he died.

Beals’ case has now been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program. The program, which was created in 2006, features a reward “allocated as deemed just by the Minister of Justice for the Province of Nova Scotia.”

“If you know something that could help solve this case, please come forward,” said Minister of Justice Brad Johns, in a news release.

“It could help bring some closure to the victim’s family.”

A GoFundMe fundraising page set up for Beals’ family at the time of his homicide described the 25-year-old as a “quiet, respectful and funny young man.”

“He loved his family and friends and would not hesitate to do what he could for anyone of them,” wrote Samuel Provo-Benoit, the page’s organizer.

The fundraiser noted Beals left behind his wife and two young children.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who want remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

