Disappearance of wanted man added to Nova Scotia’s major unsolved crimes program

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man, who was wanted in a province-wide warrant last year, has had his disappearance added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

That means anyone who shares information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Ryan James Jessop’s disappearance could receive up to $150,000.

“We hope by adding this case to the rewards program we will receive new information that could help provide family members and other loved ones with answers,” said Randy Delorey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a news release.

“I urge anyone with information about Mr. Jessop’s disappearance to please come forward. No tip is too small.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Jessop — who was 32-years-old at the time — was last seen on the evening of Sept. 27, 2020 in the Dartmouth Crossing area.

“He has not been seen by family or friends and has had no contact with anyone on social media since then,” the province noted in a news release.

The province says police initiated the missing person investigation on Oct. 14, 2020.

In mid-October, police and searchers scoured an area near the Dartmouth Crossing shopping area as part of the investigation.

Prior to his disappearance, RCMP had stated on Sept. 16, 2020 that Jessop was wanted on a province-wide warrant in connection to an incident in Cole Harbour.

At the time, RCMP said Jessop had been charged with assault causing bodily harm, a break and enter, mischief, choke to overcome, three counts of probation and two breaches of court order.

Jessop is described as white, 5’10”, 175 lbs. with dark brown hair, green eyes and has various tattoos. He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and a black puffy Guess vest with white lettering on it.

Anyone with information can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program at 1-888-710-9090.

Story continues below advertisement

They must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.