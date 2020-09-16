Upper Sackville man wanted on Nova Scotia warrant for assault and break-in charges

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP say a 33-year-old man is wanted on a province-wide warrant in connection to an incident that occurred last week in Cole Harbour.

Police say Ryan James Jessop from Upper Sackville has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, a break and enter, mischief, choke to overcome, three counts of probation and two breaches of court order.

Jessop is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police ask the public to not approach Jessop, but to call police immediately if he is found.

