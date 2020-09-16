Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Upper Sackville man wanted on Nova Scotia warrant for assault and break-in charges

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 12:58 pm
Police say Ryan James Jessop from Upper Sackville is facing nine charges in relaiton to a Sept. 9 incident.
Police say Ryan James Jessop from Upper Sackville is facing nine charges in relaiton to a Sept. 9 incident. Global News file

Halifax RCMP say a 33-year-old man is wanted on a province-wide warrant in connection to an incident that occurred last week in Cole Harbour.

Police say Ryan James Jessop from Upper Sackville has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, a break and enter, mischief, choke to overcome, three counts of probation and two breaches of court order.

Read more: Man accused of stabbing officer, police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., sent for 30-day assessment

Jessop is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Trending Stories

Police ask the public to not approach Jessop, but to call police immediately if he is found.

Global News Morning Halifax: September 16
Global News Morning Halifax: September 16
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaHalifaxCole HarbourWarrantArrest WarrantUpper SackvilleNS warrantRyan James Jessop
Flyers
More weekly flyers