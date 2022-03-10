Penticton, B.C. resort to host Ukraine support fundraiser on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Local organizations are doing what they can to support Ukraine.

Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association of the Okanagan and the Penticton Lakeside Resort have teamed up to plan a fundraiser on Friday.

Elizabeth Cucnik, Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager, says many resort members, including herself, have Ukrainian ties and felt it was necessary to organize the fundraiser.

Read more: Evacuation of besieged Ukraine city fails as Russia talks make little progress

“We have members in our community, team members here in our business that are being greatly affected by this each and every day that are still coming to work,” said Cucnik.

“That are still dedicated to what is happening in Ukraine and also what Canada is doing to support that.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:50 Okanagan efforts to support Ukraine continue Okanagan efforts to support Ukraine continue

Svitlana Shkyn, Penticton Lakeside Resort sales manager, was born and raised in Ukraine. She is from Chernihiv and moved to Canada back in 2016.

She says the support is overwhelming.

“My entire immediate family is over there and my brother is actually protecting the city of Chernihiv in their territorial defence forces, so when the team offered to do a fundraiser I was very grateful for that,” said Shkyn.

Her parents are still in Ukraine and when asked if they are safe, she said, “when people ask me this question, I answer that they are alive.”

“They saw my brother yesterday and he came and gave them the green light that yes unfortunately you have to leave. There is no hope for you to stay here because he will not be able to protect them and they need to escape the city at this moment,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fundraiser called “Freedom on Fire” will feature traditional Ukrainian food, crafts by donation as well as several demonstrations.

Donations will go directly towards providing necessary supplies in Ukraine. The country is in dire need of military equipment, food, and infant necessities.

The fundraiser BBQ is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. March 11 at the Barking Parrot, located inside the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

2:06 More Canadian troops heading to Latvia More Canadian troops heading to Latvia