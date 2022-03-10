Proactive involvement by Sask. RCMP could have prevented homicide: Red Pheasant First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

After a young man was fatally shot in their community, Red Pheasant First Nation in Saskatchewan wants to see police take a proactive stance toward crime rather than a reactive one.

Police responded to a firearms complaint on the Red Pheasant First Nation on March 6 at approximately 3 a.m.

The Battlefords RCMP located a deceased 21-year-old man on a roadway.

“Investigation has determined that there was a verbal altercation at a residence,” stated police. “The victim was leaving the residence when he was fatally injured.”

Read more: Battlefords RCMP respond to incident in Red Pheasant First Nation

Chief Clint Wuttunee said in a press release Thursday saying they are saddened by the tragic loss of a young man from their community.

Story continues below advertisement

He also stated the RCMP have become involved in the community when it was far too late – a systemic issue that is not isolated to Red Pheasant.

“Instead of providing preventative services and support when gang and drug-related issues are raised with RCMP directly, the RCMP hesitantly becomes involved only when serious and often life-threatening issues arise,” Chief Wuttunee stated.

“RCMP involvement in our community is always reactive in nature. We are unable to rely on the assistance from the RCMP as a positive resource to help keep our community safe. Earlier and proactive involvement by RCMP could have prevented this unnecessary death.”

Read more: North Battleford RCMP release sketches of suspects in serious assault

In a statement, Saskatchewan RCMP told Global News they cannot provide specifics due to the ongoing investigation.

“Officer safety reasons existed which impacted our investigators and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service from examining the scene – an open road area – immediately,” RCMP stated. “Any further information is considered evidence that would be disclosed during court proceedings.”

Saskatchewan RCMP say the investigation in to the homicide on Red Pheasant First Nation is ongoing and that the North Battleford RCMP Detachment is dedicated to addressing any concerns the First Nation community and leadership may have.

Story continues below advertisement

“Currently, there are RCMP resources from multiple units dedicated to this active and ongoing investigation. Many interviews have been completed and scene examinations have occurred,” police stated. “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the deceased and the community during this tragic time.”

1:46 Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire Battlefords RCMP responds to apartment building fire – Jan 4, 2022

In response to the tragedy, the Red Pheasant chief and council instructed their health clinic to provide a debriefing that occurred the day following the incident. Counselling services and supports will remain ongoing.

In 2021, the Battlefords RCMP established a First Nations Community Policing Unit which provides enhanced policing to neighbouring communities including Red Pheasant First Nation. It isn’t known if this initiative was used during the tragedy.

The Battlefords RCMP were unable to comment by the time of publication.