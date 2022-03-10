SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 4 new deaths in B.C., cases in hospital fall below 400 for first time in 2 months

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. provincial health officer outlines changes taking place to restrictions' COVID-19: B.C. provincial health officer outlines changes taking place to restrictions
Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced Thursday a number of changes to current COVID-19 restrictions. This includes masks in indoor public spaces and on transit. However, some people will still want to wear masks to protect themselves and others and that is OK, Henry added.

British Columbia announced another four COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, as the number of cases in hospital fell below 400 for the first time in two months.

Health officials said there were 388 positive cases in hospital, including 52 people in critical or intensive care.

The update came as the province unveiled plans to drop mask mandates for indoor public places on Friday and B.C.’s vaccine passport by April 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also confirmed 336 new cases of COVID-19, however, daily case counts are no longer considered an accurate measure of the virus’ spread due to limitations on testing.

There were 14 ongoing outbreaks in health-care facilities, 12 of which were in long-term care facilities.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. scrapping requirement for health-care workers in all sectors to be vaccinated

As of Thursday, 87.8 per cent of all British Columbians (90.7 per cent of those eligible) had received one dose of vaccine, 83.8 per cent of B.C.’s population (86.6 per cent of those eligible) had received two doses, and 48.9 per cent of B.C.’s population (58.3 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

People with two or more doses accounted for 82 per cent of new cases over the past week and 71 per cent of cases in hospital over the past two weeks.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control continues to show the unvaccinated are at significantly higher risk of serious outcomes.

From Feb. 5 to March 4, per 100,000 population, there were 120.9 unvaccinated cases in hospital, 32.2 unvaccinated cases in ICU and 14 deaths among the unvaccinated, compared to 40.5 vaccinated (two-dose) cases in hospital, 9.9 vaccinated cases in ICU and 6.6 deaths among people with two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 351,751 total cases and 2,932 deaths.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagrestrictions tagvaccine passport tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tagmask mandate tagvaccine card tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers