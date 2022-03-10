COVID-19: Peterborough reports 12 hospitalized cases, new outbreak, GO-Vaxx bus visits Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 22 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 including additional hospitalized cases and a new outbreak in the city, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:25 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 61 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 4.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 22 since Wednesday.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 131 — up from 125 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,784 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday afternoon reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19 — two more since Wednesday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Thursday reported 218 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning and 35 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 16 more since Wednesday. The 5,592 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

Ontario’s Go-VAXX bus mobile clinic will visit Peterborough on Friday, March 11, with a stop at the Calvary Pentecostal Church at 1421 Lansdowne St. West. The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hop on the go vaxx bus! On Friday, March 11 the bus will be at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Peterborough. Walk-ins are available while supplies last. https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/Sj0VVLJypB — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 10, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,800 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 61 more doses since Wednesday’s update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.9 per cent have two doses and 54.7 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 83.9 per cent have two doses and 54.7 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 61.9 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 61.9 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.2 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.2 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13.7 per cent have three doses.

83.3 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13.7 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,510 residents have received a first dose while 118,850 have received two doses and 77,424 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Thursday at Rubidge Street Retirement Residence in Peterborough.

Other active outbreaks as of Thursday afternoon include:

Congregate living facility (No. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8.

(No. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home late Wednesday reported four residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19 — an additional case since the initial outbreak.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home late Wednesday reported four residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19 — an additional case since the initial outbreak. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Thursday morning, the home reported the outbreak had five active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally-run facility on Monday.

in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Thursday morning, the home reported the outbreak had five active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally-run facility on Monday. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 949 cases (three more since Wednesday) associated with 111 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 73 cases in the past 30 days and 13 cases over the past seven days.