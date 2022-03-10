Edmonton report does not recommend fee for disposable cups in waste-reduction plan

Send this page to someone via email

While the city previously expressed plans to bring in fees for single-use items, including a minimum 25-cent fee for disposable cups and a minimum 15-cent fee for paper bags, a new report suggests the cup fee isn’t being recommended to councillors.

In November 2021, the proposed plan included a ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic straws and Styrofoam and additional charges for disposable cups, paper bags and reusable bags.

At that time, the city said it hoped the single-use item reduction plan would be implemented in 2023.

However, two reports released Thursday indicate city administration is no longer recommending a fee for disposable cups.

In a news release, the city said: “While single-use cups are among the most-littered items and present a significant opportunity to reduce waste, cup fees are not being recommended at this time to avoid disproportionately impacting vulnerable populations.”

“Edmonton’s approach to reducing cups will initially focus on reducing barriers, such as increasing the accessibility of reusable cups, before considering a fee,” said Jodi Goebel, director of the waste strategy.

“It’s crucial to preserve the environment, but we also must keep people in mind.”

As part of the reports to the utility committee, city officials are still recommending:

Banning single-use plastic shopping bags and imposing a minimum fee on paper shopping bags and new reusable shopping bags;

Banning foam cups and containers;

Requiring restaurants to serve dine-in beverage orders in reusable cups and accept reusable customer cups for dine-in and takeout orders (excluding drive through);

Providing accessories, like utensils, straws, pre-packaged condiments and napkins, by request only.

Administration is also recommending several measures to help residents, businesses and non-profit groups move away from single-use items.

The reports recommend making fees on bags optional for charitable organizations and giving them extra time to phase out foam cups, plates and containers.

A grant to help not-for-profit groups adjust to the changes is also being developed, the city said. Additional support programs would be looked at further along in the process.

The city expects restaurants and other businesses will see savings over the long-term under this plan, “as they would no longer be automatically supplying customers with costly accessories that will end up in the landfill without being used.”

If the recommendations are accepted, the city said it could reduce the number of single-use items in Edmonton by 20 per cent within four years.

About 450 million single-use items are thrown in the garbage each year in Edmonton, according to the city.

Of the 450 million items, it’s estimated 119 million are utensils, 105 million are takeout containers, 92 million are shopping bags, 91 million are disposable cups and 39 million are straws.

Two reports will be presented to councillors on the utility committee on March 25.

“Both recommendations are the products of extensive research and consultation,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

The second report recommends the city continue to collect and process waste from residential properties receiving communal bin collection (like apartments and condos) and implement “mandatory source separation of recycling and food scraps from garbage beginning in 2023.”

The news release explained that if the city manages communal waste collection, it can “regulate rates, ensure consistent service standards and equity between sites, and measure progress towards the city’s waste diversion goals.”

“In order to achieve the goals of the 25-year Waste Strategy, the city must take a multi-pronged approach to both reducing and diverting waste,” Goebel said.

“These two initiatives are our next steps to help keep more waste out of the landfill, where it takes up space and generates harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

“While these programs will require residents to take more responsibility for the waste they produce, they will also benefit Edmontonians now and in the future.”

