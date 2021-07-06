Edmonton working to fix issues with new waste collection program after thousands of homes missed

The City of Edmonton is working to correct issues it has experienced as it rolls out its new waste collection program.

The city said about 13,000 residents, primarily in the southwest end of the city, did not have waste collected on their scheduled day last week as as part of the city’s new cart rollout.

Curbside supervisor of collections Chris Dilling said the issue was caused by confusion over routes.

“We have a new style of collection with new routes and new collectors and it takes a little while for the collector to get used to the route and the style of collection,” Dilling said.

“There should have been a few more resources added, especially when you’re starting a learning curve on anything like this, and this is a huge for not only the residents but also the collectors.”

Jim McKay said he was one of the residents whose bin was missed. McKay contacted the city after his compost was not collected last Friday and was told it would be picked up the following day. However, he said that did not happen, leaving him frustrated.

“Do I leave it here and they pick it up or do I put it back here and then they show up and they miss it again?” McKay said. “So it has to sit here all week, pretty well, hoping they’re going to get it.”

“I can understand why the residents are upset,” Dilling said. “They want a good service, we want to give them a good service and we fell down a little bit last week.”

Dilling said they are trying to correct the errors made last week as quickly as possible.

“If he’s called in, we’d have collected it by now. If there’s a one-off like that, if we don’t find out about it right away, we can’t take care of it,” the collections supervisor said. “As soon as we find out about it and we know it’s our mistake, we’ll correct the issue.”

Dilling believes the issue has been sorted, and he said correcting the problem is not costing additional dollars.

“The resources were a bit short to start with and that’s been corrected now.”

The city said if any residents have not had their bins collected, report it to 311 or online.