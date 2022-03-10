Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 3:49 pm
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

Winnipeg police say a gunpoint robbery turned foot chase resulted in the arrest of two men near Polo Park mall.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police on gas siphoning incidents' Winnipeg police on gas siphoning incidents
Winnipeg police on gas siphoning incidents

Police say two men at CF Polo Park March 9 began displaying unusual behaviour, which led to mall staff notifying security.

According to police, security guards approached the men asked them to leave, but the suspects started threatening guards and mall-goers, prompting security to call police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police seek 2nd suspect in Spence-area murder

After WPS arrived on scene, the two men, who were now outside the mall,  approached a car, pulled out loaded 9mm handguns and robbed the vehicle’s occupants at gunpoint. Cash in hand, the suspects took off, with one man throwing his loaded gun as he fled.

Trending Stories

Both suspects were chased down and caught near St. Matthews Avenue and the ditched gun was later recovered by police.

The men, both 20 years old, face several charges including armed robbery, possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Const. Jay Murray says it’s alarming to know the suspects were inside the mall.

Read more: Winnipeg police quell armed incidents at two Point Douglas shelters Sunday

“They were actually involved in and started in a dispute with security, started threatening them and patrons in the mall,” he said. “And when you think about it, the fact that these two had loaded firearms concealed on them, I mean, it’s terrifying.”

Police say they’re grateful for mall security’s help, which allowed them to detain both suspects in a timely manner.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba' Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba
Federal Public Safety Minister talks gun violence in Manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagArmed Robbery tagWPS tagPolo Park tagCF Polo park tagloaded gun taggunpoint robbery tagpolo park robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers