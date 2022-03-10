Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a gunpoint robbery turned foot chase resulted in the arrest of two men near Polo Park mall.

Police say two men at CF Polo Park March 9 began displaying unusual behaviour, which led to mall staff notifying security.

According to police, security guards approached the men asked them to leave, but the suspects started threatening guards and mall-goers, prompting security to call police.

After WPS arrived on scene, the two men, who were now outside the mall, approached a car, pulled out loaded 9mm handguns and robbed the vehicle’s occupants at gunpoint. Cash in hand, the suspects took off, with one man throwing his loaded gun as he fled.

Both suspects were chased down and caught near St. Matthews Avenue and the ditched gun was later recovered by police.

The men, both 20 years old, face several charges including armed robbery, possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Const. Jay Murray says it’s alarming to know the suspects were inside the mall.

“They were actually involved in and started in a dispute with security, started threatening them and patrons in the mall,” he said. “And when you think about it, the fact that these two had loaded firearms concealed on them, I mean, it’s terrifying.”

Police say they’re grateful for mall security’s help, which allowed them to detain both suspects in a timely manner.

