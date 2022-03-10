RCMP arrest man wanted in central Alberta shooting of teen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A central Alberta man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Maskwacis last week has been arrested.

RCMP said 29-year-old Jesse Cabry was taken into custody at a home on the Ermineskin Cree Nation on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened on March 2 at around 2:30 a.m. on the Samson Cree Nation, north of Red Deer.

Read more: Maskwacis man wanted for attempted murder after teenager shot in Alberta community

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds but was expected to recover.

RCMP had issued an arrest warrant for Cabry, saying he was considered armed and dangerous at the time.

He’s being held in custody until his next scheduled appearance on March 15.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Karen Bartko