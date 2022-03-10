Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Damage to more than a dozen Burlington bus shelters ‘targeted,’ say Halton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 1:26 pm
Police are investigating an ongoing string of damage to bus shelters in Burlington. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an ongoing string of damage to bus shelters in Burlington. @cityburlington

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) believe damage to a string of bus shelters over the last two weeks involves “targeted” vandalism incidents.

Investigators say 15 stops have seen glass smashed between Feb. 23 and March 7, with the majority on New Street and a few other occurrences on Lakeshore Road, Harvester Road, Brant Street and Guelph Line.

“On several occasions, the city completed repairs only to have the glass on the same shelter smashed again overnight,” the HRPS said in a release.

Trending Stories

Read more: 33 arrests, $500K in stolen vehicles recovered through Hamilton police operation

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the damage, and no suspect descriptions have been collected.

“HRPS is conducting extra patrols in these areas and request residents report any suspicious activity,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can be left with the criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagBurlington tagBurlington news tagLakeshore Road tagHalton Regional Police Service tagBus Shelters tagNew Street tagHarvester Road tagDamaged bus shelters tagsmashed glass tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers