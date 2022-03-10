Damage to more than a dozen Burlington bus shelters ‘targeted,’ say Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) believe damage to a string of bus shelters over the last two weeks involves “targeted” vandalism incidents.

Investigators say 15 stops have seen glass smashed between Feb. 23 and March 7, with the majority on New Street and a few other occurrences on Lakeshore Road, Harvester Road, Brant Street and Guelph Line.

“On several occasions, the city completed repairs only to have the glass on the same shelter smashed again overnight,” the HRPS said in a release.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the damage, and no suspect descriptions have been collected.

“HRPS is conducting extra patrols in these areas and request residents report any suspicious activity,” police said.

Tips can be left with the criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.