Calgary police look to speak to possible witness in connection with October assault

Calgary police have released photos of a man they want to talk to in connection with a sexual assault last fall.

Investigators say a woman met a man at National on 10th on Oct. 23 around 10:30 p.m. and was later assaulted.

The man is described as approximately five feet nine inches and 170 pounds, and in his early 20s. He was driving a light-coloured, four-door sedan.

Police say the man in the photos may have information that could help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

