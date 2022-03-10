Menu

Canada

Transat AT posts $114.3M Q1 loss as Omicron surge hurt revenue growth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 9:44 am
Air Transat aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. View image in full screen
Air Transat aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Transat A.T. Inc. reported a loss in its first quarter as the Omicron surge in COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions put in place by Ottawa limited its revenue growth.

The travel company says its loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Jan. 31 totalled $114.3 million or $3.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $60.5 million or $1.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to $202.4 million, up from $41.9 million.

READ MORE: Air Transat relaunching routes for summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Transat says revenue growth was hurt by a sharp decline in demand and an increase in booking cancellations following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The company says it cancelled nearly 30 per cent of its flights scheduled for January.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $2.53 per share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $2.89 per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
