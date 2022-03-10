Menu

Money

Grocery company Empire reports third quarter sales and profit up from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2022 8:43 am
Empire Company Ltd. reported a quarterly profit of $203.4 million, up from $176.3 million a year earlier, as its sales also climbed higher.

The grocer says the profit in what was its third quarter amounted to 77 cents per diluted share, up from 66 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Read more: Loblaw ‘effectively managing’ through supply hurdles, higher costs, company says

Sales in the 13-week period ended Jan. 29 totalled $7.38 billion, up from $7.02 billion, helped by the acquisition of Longo’s, higher fuel sales and increased food inflation as well as other initiatives.

Same-store sales excluding fuel fell 1.7 per cent compared with elevated sales last year.

Read more: High gas prices hitting Atlantic Canada hard due to region’s reliance on heating oil

Story continues below advertisement

In its outlook, Empire says it expects that same-store sales will continue to be negative for the remainder of its 2022 financial year as industry volumes fall compared with the unusually high COVID-19 driven sales levels a year ago.

It also says it is experiencing supply chain challenges primarily related to labour shortages caused by COVID-19 and inflationary pressures, particularly related to cost of goods sold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
