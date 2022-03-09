Toronto should drop COVID-19 mask mandate when province does, city’s top doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Medical Officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa is recommending the city’s COVID-19 mask bylaw should expire when the province lifts it’s masking regulation late this month.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Wednesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said the Omicron wave in the city “has peaked and is now subsiding across a range of indicators, including COVID-19 case counts and test positivity rate.”

“Health system capacity indicators such as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions continue to decline,” the email read.

TPH said this is in addition to the city’s “high levels of immunity thanks to vaccination.”

“Toronto Public Health’s recommendations are based on the science regarding COVID-19 and its spread,” the email said.

The statement comes after the province announced it would be lifting the COVID-19 mask mandate in many indoor public settings beginning March 21.

According to the province, while masking requirements will be removed “in most places” later this month, the mandate will remain in place in some settings, including on public transit, in long-term care facilities in retirement homes and other health-care settings, in congregate care settings, in shelters and in jails.

The province’s plan says masking requirements in “all remaining settings” will be removed on April 27.

However, the plan released by the Ford government on Wednesday said that as directives are revoked, “individual organizations will continue to have the authority to keep requirements in place.”

The health unit said that de Villa “also recommends” that “even in the absence of regulations requiring mask wearing, that City Council support residents’ ability to choose to wear a mask.”

TPH said de Villa will continue to engage “regularly” with Ontario’s top doctor to “review Toronto’s local epidemiology and discuss the use of masks and other appropriate infection prevention and control measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread, particularly in higher-risk settings in Toronto.”