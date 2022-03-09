Federal government announces $38M to build affordable housing units for Calgary seniors

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is committing $38 million to build hundreds of new permanent housing units in Calgary.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, made the announcement in Calgary on Wednesday morning.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government continues to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of seniors in Calgary. This is the National Housing Strategy at work,” he said.

The funding will support three projects that will add 244 new housing units, with 188 of those units earmarked for affordable housing for Calgary’s seniors.

One of the projects, the Silvera Vista Apartments in northeast Calgary, is a former hotel consisting of 120 one- and two-bedroom apartments with facilities such as shared laundry and parking.

Over $15.5 million in federal funding was provided for the purchase and renovation of the building as part of an initial $24.6 million allocated under the major cities stream of the federal Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). Residents began moving in last December and the building will reach full occupancy soon, according to a press release.

The Westview Residence West project in southwest Calgary will add 82 independent living units. The project received $15.2 million from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and an additional $453,000 from the City of Calgary.

The Livingston Terrace project, which is also located in northeast Calgary, will be a modular independent living apartment building.

Approximately 42 units will be created in phase one and 21 more units will be built in phase two. It received over $7 million through the projects stream of the RHI with an additional $2.6 million from the City of Calgary and $3.8 million from Silvera, a local seniors housing organization.

The Westview Residence West and Livingston Terrace projects will be built within the next 12 months, according to a Wednesday press release.

“These projects will make a considerable difference in ensuring seniors living in Calgary have access to a safe and stable place to call home,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said. “We’re pleased to continue our collaboration with our federal partners as we deliver creative housing solutions that are helping address affordable housing challenges in our city.”