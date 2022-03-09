Menu

Canada

‘Free Ukraine Square’: Area in front of Russian consulate in Toronto getting new name

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 2:07 pm
SFU Political Science Professor Elis Vllasi takes a closer look at the role of NATO in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The area in front of the Russian consulate in Toronto will be now be known as “Free Ukraine Square.”

Coun. Josh Matlow, who represents the riding where the consulate is located, announced the decision in a Twitter post Wednesday.

“Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine,” Matlow said.

“Moving forward, St. Clair Ave (between Yonge and Avoca — in front of the Russian Consulate) will now be known as ‘Free Ukraine Square.'”

At the start of a city council meeting Wednesday, Mayor John Tory expressed support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

He said “Free Ukraine” street signs will be installed around the Russian consulate.

“We are working with city staff now to add these signs as soon as possible as another important gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Tory said.

The Ukrainian flag is also flying at Toronto city hall.

The Russian consulate is located at 60 St. Clair Avenue East. View image in full screen
The Russian consulate is located at 60 St. Clair Avenue East. Global News

