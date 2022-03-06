Ukraine solidarity rally scheduled for downtown Toronto on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

A rally in solidarity with the people of Ukraine is planned for downtown Toronto on Sunday, as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

The #StandWithUkraine rally, organized by the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Russian Consulate on St. Clair Avenue East.

In a press release, the congress said the rally is against Russia’s “continuing and brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

“The Ukrainian Canadian Congress-Toronto Branch, together with the GTA Ukrainian and other communities, will be holding a Rally to support Ukraine and to strongly condemn Russia’s continuing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” the release reads. “Putin must be stopped now! NATO needs to ACT NOW!”

A post on the congress’s Facebook page says the organization is calling for a no-fly zone to be implemented over Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month, rallies and protest marches have been held daily in Toronto and across the country.

Last weekend, large crowds gathered to participate in a “mega march” in Toronto.

Demonstrators walked from Yonge and Dundas Square, to Nathan Phillip’s Square, in support of Ukraine and in condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.