Fake employee steals cash register from Guelph business, police say

Guelph police say a man disguised as an employee stole a cash register from a south-end business on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the business near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive at around 7 p.m. for reports of the bizarre theft.

An employee told officers that a man had walked into the store a few minutes earlier wearing a shirt that had the store’s logo, police said.

Police said that the man even said hello to employees before unplugging the register and walking out with it and the cash inside.

He was last seen walking toward Scottsdale Drive. Police said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7028. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

