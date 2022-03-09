Menu

Comments

Crime

Fake employee steals cash register from Guelph business, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 11:23 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a man who stole a cash register. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man disguised as an employee stole a cash register from a south-end business on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the business near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive at around 7 p.m. for reports of the bizarre theft.

Read more: Stolen police badge found during search warrant in Guelph

An employee told officers that a man had walked into the store a few minutes earlier wearing a shirt that had the store’s logo, police said.

Police said that the man even said hello to employees before unplugging the register and walking out with it and the cash inside.

He was last seen walking toward Scottsdale Drive. Police said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7028. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

