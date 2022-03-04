Menu

Crime

Stolen police badge found during search warrant in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 12:48 pm
Stolen police badge Guelph View image in full screen
Guelph police found a stolen police badge while carrying out a search warrant on Thursday. Guelph police / Supplied

Guelph police say a 33-year-old man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a stolen police badge and identification, after they carried out a search warrant on Thursday.

The investigation, which began with a stolen Toyota SUV, was started by the break enter auto theft (BEAT) unit in late January, police said in a news release.

The service said officers found the SUV on Feb. 3 outside of Guelph and it led to the arrest of two people.

“Investigation revealed two days after the Toyota was stolen, it was used in a break and enter at a south-end condo building,” police said. “Licence plates from another vehicle were swapped with the Toyota’s and several items removed from other vehicles were loaded into the SUV.”

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a suspect, which led to the search warrant being carried out at a home on College Avenue on Thursday.

Officers found stolen property including a badge and identification from two different police services, lighting equipment, tools, two sets of car keys and various pieces of identification.

A Guelph man faces 24 charges including two counts of break and enter, occupying a stolen motor vehicle and 10 counts of possessing stolen property.

He was scheduled to have a bail hearing on Friday.

