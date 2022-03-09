Menu

Sports

CFL to hold draft combine at University of Waterloo on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 10:30 am

The Canadian Football League will hold the first of three regional combines for potential draft prospects at the University of Waterloo on Thursday.

The combine, which is not open to the public, will be held at Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House and will feature 40 players from across southern Ontario.

Read more: Edmonton Elks unveil new helmet with classic ‘EE’ logo

A number of talents from Wilfrid Laurier University are scheduled to appear including QB Connor Carusello, WR Esson Hamilton, DB Shmari Hutchinson and WR Nicholas Petermann.

Trending Stories

The University of Guelph will be represented by LB Simon Chaves, DB Uriel Kalenga, DL Jeremy Kapelanski, DB Jordan Veltri and K Eric Strantz, while the University of Waterloo’s WR Rashon Dagelman, WR Barnaba Niel and DB Daeshon Jupiter-Deane made the list of players scheduled to take part.

Story continues below advertisement

This is just the first of three regional combines the league will hold as players look to be invited to a combine in March in Toronto for all of its top prospects.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill trades game tickets for student’s custom welding project

Waterloo’s QB Tre Ford and his twin DB brother Tyrell, who are ranked as the no. 6 and no. 9 prospects overall by the CFL, have already been invited to the three-day event.

They will be joined in Toronto by Waterloo WR Gordon Lam, Laurier OL Braydon Knoll and Guelph WR Kiodre Smith.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFL tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagCanadian Football League tagGuelph News tagUniversity of Waterloo tagCFL Draft tagWilfrid Laurier University tagCFL news tagCFL Combine Waterloo tagCFL Draft combine tagUniversity of Guelph football tagUniversity of Waterloo football tagWilfrid Laurier University football tag

