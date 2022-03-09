CFL to hold draft combine at University of Waterloo on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League will hold the first of three regional combines for potential draft prospects at the University of Waterloo on Thursday.

The combine, which is not open to the public, will be held at Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House and will feature 40 players from across southern Ontario.

A number of talents from Wilfrid Laurier University are scheduled to appear including QB Connor Carusello, WR Esson Hamilton, DB Shmari Hutchinson and WR Nicholas Petermann.

The University of Guelph will be represented by LB Simon Chaves, DB Uriel Kalenga, DL Jeremy Kapelanski, DB Jordan Veltri and K Eric Strantz, while the University of Waterloo’s WR Rashon Dagelman, WR Barnaba Niel and DB Daeshon Jupiter-Deane made the list of players scheduled to take part.

This is just the first of three regional combines the league will hold as players look to be invited to a combine in March in Toronto for all of its top prospects.

Waterloo’s QB Tre Ford and his twin DB brother Tyrell, who are ranked as the no. 6 and no. 9 prospects overall by the CFL, have already been invited to the three-day event.

They will be joined in Toronto by Waterloo WR Gordon Lam, Laurier OL Braydon Knoll and Guelph WR Kiodre Smith.