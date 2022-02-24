Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill involved in blockbuster trade

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill was involved in a big trade on Thursday, but it wasn’t players changing hands.

Bighill swung a deal for a pretty cool Bombers themed firepit from a fan on social media.

Grade 11 welding technology student Dallas Smith at R.B. Russell Vocational High School in Winnipeg built the firepit that was customized especially for Bighill with his name and his number four.

@Bighill44 @KristinaBighill @Wpg_BlueBombers Meet Dallas! He is a grade 11 student at RB Russell High School taking welding. He is a big Bomber fan and even bigger #4 fan. He wants to trade you his fire pit project for tickets to this year’s season opener? #footballandwelding pic.twitter.com/Iw7BXvWNUO — Mike Johnston (@weldRBR) February 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Through Smith’s teacher on social media, the firepit was offered to Bighill in exchange for tickets to this year’s season opener. It was a deal Bighill couldn’t refuse, and he completed the trade less than 30 minutes later.

DONE!!! I’ll have tickets for you Dallas! What amazing work!! https://t.co/uAYgwCc7N8 — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) February 24, 2022

According to his teacher Mike Johnston, Smith spent the past two months of class working on the project that recognizes the back-to-back Grey Cup champs.

“It definitely caught my attention,” Bighill told Global News. “It was a very good looking piece of art and saw the message that, you know, wanted some tickets for, and obviously be more than happy to do that.

“Obviously, just really enamoured at the piece of art he created.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sportscaster Derek Taylor named the new voice of Blue Bombers

The high school football player will now get to attend his first ever game at IG Field. Bighill plans on throwing in a few extra bonuses for the clearly talented welder, but Bighill is keeping that a secret.

“I don’t want you to steal my thunder,” said Bighill. “I got to have some sort of surprises here.

“I’ll see what Wade (Miller) can do and help make it a bit of a special experience for him. Tickets will hopefully be the least we can do for him.”

1:05 Sportscaster Derek Taylor named the new voice of Blue Bombers Sportscaster Derek Taylor named the new voice of Blue Bombers