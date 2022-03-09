N.B. man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to child pornography.

RCMP say their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began investigating Andrew Michael Douglas in April 2021.

On Aug. 5, 2021, police executed a search warrant at the man’s home in Saint John and seized an electronic device. Douglas was arrested at the scene, police say.

The next day, Douglas appeared in court and charged with possession of child pornography, as well as failure to comply with a probation order. On Aug. 26, 2021, a charge for child luring was also laid against him.

According to police, Douglas appeared in court on March 8 where he pleaded guilty to the following charges: possession of child pornography, making child pornography, child luring, extortion, failure to comply with a probation order.

The RCMP say along with the seven-year prison sentence, Douglas has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, “and will be required to submit a DNA sample.”

Once he is released from prison, police say he will have to “refrain from communicating or attending any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of 20 years.”