Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child pornography

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 9' Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to child pornography.

RCMP say their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began investigating Andrew Michael Douglas in April 2021.

On Aug. 5, 2021, police executed a search warrant at the man’s home in Saint John and seized an electronic device. Douglas was arrested at the scene, police say.

The next day, Douglas appeared in court and charged with possession of child pornography, as well as failure to comply with a probation order. On Aug. 26, 2021, a charge for child luring was also laid against him.

Trending Stories

Read more: Officials investigating after inmate assaulted in federal prison in N.B.

According to police, Douglas appeared in court on March 8 where he pleaded guilty to the following charges: possession of child pornography, making child pornography, child luring, extortion, failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP say along with the seven-year prison sentence, Douglas has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, “and will be required to submit a DNA sample.”

Once he is released from prison, police say he will have to “refrain from communicating or attending any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of 20 years.”

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick RCMP tagchild pornography charges tagNB Crime tagNational Sex Offender Registry tagAndrew Micheal Douglas tagAndrew Micheal Douglas saint john tagCanada sex offender registry tagNB RCMP child porn tagNew Brunswick sex offender tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers