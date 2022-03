Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials are investigating a case of assault of an inmate at a maximum-security federal institution in Renous, New Brunswick.

Correction Service Canada says the assault took place at Atlantic Institution.

The injured inmate and the assailant were evacuated by staff members and transported to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

(The Canadian Press)

1:28 Correctional Service of Canada takes steps to prevent COVID-19 entering prisons Correctional Service of Canada takes steps to prevent COVID-19 entering prisons – Mar 18, 2020