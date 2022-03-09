N.S. mass shooting inquiry continues, expected to look on how killer spent night

Send this page to someone via email

The inquiry into Canada’s deadliest mass shooting continues Wednesday in Halifax, where it’s expected to look at how the killer spent the night of April 18, 2020, in the community of Debert.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission calendar, senior commission counsel Roger Burrill will present a foundational document called “Overnight in Debert,” and participants will be able to provide their input about any remaining gaps in the factual record.

Much of the proceedings over the last few days has focused on whether or not members of the RCMP who responded to the emergency should testify at the inquiry.

The union representing the RCMP has argued against it, saying it could be re-traumatizing, while lawyers representing family members of the victims say they should be included to help paint a more accurate picture of what transpired over the course of the weekend of April 18 and 19, 2020.

This will be the last public proceeding until March 29.

The Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) is tasked with examining how and why a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia last year during a 13-hour shooting spree.

The inquiry’s mandate requires it to file a final report by Nov. 1.

