N.S. mass shooting inquiry continues as pressure mounts for RCMP officers to testify

The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting continues on Monday, where much of the focus is expected to once again be around whether first-responding RCMP members should be compelled to testify at the inquiry.

The National Police Federation has argued that all of the officers who responded to the killings that left 22 people dead over two days in April 2020 run the risk of being re-traumatized on the witness stand.

However, lawyers representing the family members of the victims have argued that they should be questioned, saying it’s essential that RCMP officers with important information about what happened during the killing spree testify.

The federal-provincial inquiry has been tasked with determining what happened during the weekend of April 18 and 19, 2020, and making recommendations to improve public safety.

The inquiry’s mandate requires it to file a final report by Nov. 1.

