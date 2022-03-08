Menu

Canada

Manitoba’s McEwen hands Nova Scotia’s Flemming his 1st loss at Brier in Lethbridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2022 11:12 pm
McEwen View image in full screen
Team Manitoba skip Mike McEwen makes a shot while playing Team Wild Card One at the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McInto

Manitoba’s Mike McEwen defeated Paul Flemming 7-4 on Tuesday morning to hand the Nova Scotia skip his first loss at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen stole two points in the sixth end and made a hit for three in the eighth to put the game away. Both teams are 3-1 after 10 draws of round-robin play at the Enmax Centre.

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs improved to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Quebec’s Michael Fournier posted a 9-4 win over Nunavut’s Peter Mackey and Wild Card Three’s Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Brent Pierce of British Columbia 9-4.

READ MORE: Rinks chasing Brier Tankard, history in Lethbridge

Brad Gushue’s Wild Card One team is the only unbeaten rink in the Pool B standings at 4-0.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day. Competition continues through Sunday.

