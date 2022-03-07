Menu

Canada

Rinks chasing Brier Tankard, history in Lethbridge

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Rinks chasing Brier Tankard, history in Lethbridge' Rinks chasing Brier Tankard, history in Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: Day 4 of the 2022 Brier has wrapped at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge and the action on the ice has not disappointed. This year’s tournament has no shortage of familiar faces, with some curlers playing in the Brier for more than a decade. As Erik Bay tells us, some of these rinks are off to a fast start and records are on the line.

There are 18 rinks chasing a Brier Tankard in Lethbridge this week, but a few curlers at the Enmax Centre are also chasing a place in history.

In a field that features tons of Brier experience, Brad Gushue has more than most, making his 19th appearance in the tournament.

“It’s been a little chaotic so I don’t think we’re coming in here fully rested, but very excited,” Gushue said.

Read more: Organizers expecting good turnout for 2022 Brier after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed

Fresh off a bronze medal at the Olympics in Beijing, Team Gushue has won three of the last five Briers.

A win this year would make it four of six, while also putting Gushue into a tie for the most all-time Brier victories as a skip.

But he isn’t thinking about records.

“Our expectations are much lower right now than they usually are coming into a Brier,” Gushue said.

“We could play pretty relaxed and do well or… the fatigue might catch up with us.”

If he wants to join the record books, the road to the Brier Tankard will likely go through Kevin Koe and Team Alberta.

Read more: Koe, Dunstone and Bottcher post victories to remain unbeaten at Tim Hortons Brier

Already a four-time champion, Koe has a chance to carve out a spot as the first skip with five Briers.

“I know how hard it is. I look at it more as an opportunity,” Koe said. “It’s a good chance. I think we’re playing well, we’ve had a good year and we’re looking good.”

It’s unknown which one of the rinks in Lethbridge will come out on top, but there is one certainty when it comes to Team Koe.

Read more: Defending champ Bottcher, Olympian Gushue headline field as fans return to Brier in Lethbridge

“This will be our last Brier as a team, our last year as a team,” Koe said. “It’s no big deal. I think people make too much of that sometimes.

“It’ll be time to move on, but that being said, we love playing together.

It will be a tough road to the final, with a field that includes defending champion Brendan Bottcher and Team Canada, Olympic gold-medallist Brad Jacobs and university curling champion Matt Dunstone.

