Sports

Koe, Dunstone and Bottcher post victories to remain unbeaten at Tim Hortons Brier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2022 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Organizers expecting good turnout for Brier after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed' Organizers expecting good turnout for Brier after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed
After a long wait for curling fans, the 2022 Brier is kicking off Friday. This year’s tournament marks the first Brier with spectators in the seats since 2020, in an Enmax Centre that will have no public health restrictions. As Erik Bay reports, organizers are anticipating some large crowds in Lethbridge.

Alberta’s Kevin Koe and Matt Dunstone’s Wild Card Two team posted victories Monday to remain on top of the Pool A standings at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe defeated Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin 9-3 and Dunstone beat Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador by the same score.

Koe and Dunstone were unbeaten at 4-0. Canada’s Brendan Bottcher (3-0) also kept his perfect record intact with an 11-4 win over Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island.

Trending Stories

Saskatchewan’s Colton Flasch downed New Brunswick’s James Grattan 8-4 in the other early game at the Enmax Centre.

In the Pool B standings, Brad Gushue’s Wild Card One team (3-0) and Nova Scotia’s Paul Flemming (2-0) were the only unbeaten teams entering the afternoon draw.

Competition continues through Sunday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
