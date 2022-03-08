Menu

Canada

Construction starting on Pandosy Waterfront Park in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:41 pm
According to the city, Pandosy Waterfront Park will take a year to build and cost $3.85 million. View image in full screen
According to the city, Pandosy Waterfront Park will take a year to build and cost $3.85 million. City of Kelowna

Construction on Kelowna’s newest waterfront park has begun, the city announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the city, Pandosy Waterfront Park will take a year to build and cost $3.85 million.

Located near Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue in the Pandosy neighbourhood, the urban lakefront park will feature a paddle-sport launch area, a pedestrian promenade and pathways.

Site preparation began in late 2020 and shallow utilities work will start this week, with larger construction commencing in the coming weeks. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

“The park will become the new waterfront for Pandosy village, with a wide variety of spaces for both local and city-wide residents,” said city senior project manager Todd DeGruchy.

“And for those who simply want to sit and enjoy the activities, there will be lots of places to do that.”

The city describes the bay as being shallow and quite weedy, “so not suitable for swimmers or motor boats, but well suited as a hub for paddle sports in the city.”

For more information about the park, visit the city’s website.

