Construction starting on Pandosy Waterfront Park in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Construction on Kelowna’s newest waterfront park has begun, the city announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the city, Pandosy Waterfront Park will take a year to build and cost $3.85 million.

Located near Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue in the Pandosy neighbourhood, the urban lakefront park will feature a paddle-sport launch area, a pedestrian promenade and pathways.

Read more: 59 Kelowna bus shelters hit by vandals

Site preparation began in late 2020 and shallow utilities work will start this week, with larger construction commencing in the coming weeks. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

“The park will become the new waterfront for Pandosy village, with a wide variety of spaces for both local and city-wide residents,” said city senior project manager Todd DeGruchy.

Story continues below advertisement

“And for those who simply want to sit and enjoy the activities, there will be lots of places to do that.”

The city describes the bay as being shallow and quite weedy, “so not suitable for swimmers or motor boats, but well suited as a hub for paddle sports in the city.”

For more information about the park, visit the city’s website.

2:08 Construction underway to replace stretch of Kelowna’s City Park walkway Construction underway to replace stretch of Kelowna’s City Park walkway – Feb 14, 2022

Related News 59 Kelowna bus shelters hit by vandals