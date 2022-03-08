59 Kelowna bus shelters hit by vandals

Fifty-nine Kelowna transit shelters have been vandalized, costing the city at least $50,000 in replacement costs.
During an incident on Rutland Road in the late evening of Jan. 22, RCMP said a witness reported an old model blue Nissan/Datsun or Toyota car driving slowly past a bus shelter.
“The witness then heard what sounded like a high-powered air gun being fired, and the glass in the bus shelter just shattered,” RCMP said in a press release.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
“In addition to denying transit users some protection from our winter weather, these incidents of vandalism have cost the taxpayers of Kelowna at least $50,000, just to replace the glass alone,” transit service co-ordinator Mike Kittmer of the City of Kelowna said.
Anyone who may have information on these incidents of vandalism is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online.
